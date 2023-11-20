Mumbai Airport Passenger Traffic Records 18% Growth In October

The Adani Group-operated Mumbai International Airport recorded a growth of 18% year-on-year, with passenger traffic of over 4.25 million.

Fuelled by its excellent connectivity and world-class infrastructure, the airport observed a 107% recovery in passenger traffic in October, as compared with the pre-pandemic period of October 2019, it said in a statement.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport clocked 20% growth in international passengers in October year-on-year, with Dubai, London and Abu Dhabi as the top international destinations.

IndiGo, Air India, and Vistara emerged as the top airlines with the highest market share in the domestic sector, while in the international sector, IndiGo, Air India, and Emirates maintained their leading positions in terms of market share, the statement said.

The airport recorded a total of 28,459 air traffic movements, including 21,349 domestic and 7,110 international ATMs, in October—a growth of 2% as compared with the previous month.

The airport continues to affirm its leadership in aviation excellence with an upward trend in both domestic and international passenger numbers, solidifying its prominent position in India's aviation landscape, it said.

The airport significantly expanded its international connectivity with the introduction of new routes. Uganda Airlines initiated services on the Mumbai-Entebbe route on Oct. 7, while Azerbaijan Airlines reinstated operations on the Mumbai-Baku route, according to the statement.

Air Canada resumed services on the Mumbai-London-Toronto route effective Oct. 30, it said.