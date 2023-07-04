Mumbai Airport Expands Pre-Embarkation Security Check Area at Terminal 2

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai unveiled the second phase of its pre-embarkation security check facility at Terminal 2 on Tuesday.

The PESC facility, which is used to manage passenger footfall, now provides for a processing area of approximately 2,075 square metres, making it one of the largest in the country, the airport management said in a statement. This processing space attached to the passenger security check facility has now been doubled.

The project also added eight new security lanes, including a new domestic-to-domestic transfer facility.

The Mumbai airport now has 5,735 square metres of dedicated space for security screening and 328 square metres of newly created domestic transfer security check areas.

"This infrastructure augmentation is a significant step towards enhancing the processing capacity at T2 of CSMIA and ensures a faster and more secure travel experience for all our passengers," a CSMIA spokesperson said.