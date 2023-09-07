Mumbai Airport Achieves Level 4 Accreditation From Airports Council International; Here's What It Means

Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) on Thursday said that it has achieved Level 4 accreditation from the globally acclaimed Airports Council International (ACI).

"This achievement stands as a momentous stride towards operational excellence and passenger satisfaction," CSMIA said in a statement.

CSMIA now stands as one of only three airports globally to attain this prestigious recognition, and further, it solidifies its stature as the second airport in the Asia-Pacific region to secure this esteemed certification—a remarkable testament to its commitment to setting industry standards, the statement said.

The airport said that its ascent to Level 4 accreditation can be attributed to a host of recent initiatives, including customer journey mapping and the vigilant monitoring of customer experience indicators.

The airport has introduced a slew of enhancements to elevate the passenger experience, encompassing streamlined processes, valet parking facilities, efficient security screening equipped with e-gates, enhanced navigation signage, video analytics for managing wait times in passenger processing and real-time flight information through digital displays, CSMIA said.

These improvements aim to minimize wait times, augment comfort, and facilitate smoother journeys for passengers.