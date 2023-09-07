Mumbai Airport Achieves Level 4 Accreditation From Airports Council International; Here's What It Means
"This achievement stands as a momentous stride towards operational excellence and passenger satisfaction," CSMIA said.
Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) on Thursday said that it has achieved Level 4 accreditation from the globally acclaimed Airports Council International (ACI).
"This achievement stands as a momentous stride towards operational excellence and passenger satisfaction," CSMIA said in a statement.
CSMIA now stands as one of only three airports globally to attain this prestigious recognition, and further, it solidifies its stature as the second airport in the Asia-Pacific region to secure this esteemed certification—a remarkable testament to its commitment to setting industry standards, the statement said.
The airport said that its ascent to Level 4 accreditation can be attributed to a host of recent initiatives, including customer journey mapping and the vigilant monitoring of customer experience indicators.
The airport has introduced a slew of enhancements to elevate the passenger experience, encompassing streamlined processes, valet parking facilities, efficient security screening equipped with e-gates, enhanced navigation signage, video analytics for managing wait times in passenger processing and real-time flight information through digital displays, CSMIA said.
These improvements aim to minimize wait times, augment comfort, and facilitate smoother journeys for passengers.
Weâve become the 3rd airport in the world, and 2nd in the Asia-Pacific region, to receive this esteemed recognition. Itâs a testament to our commitment to keep elevating customer experience.#CSMIA #GatewayToGoodness #Passenger #Mumbai #Efforts #Recognition #Travel— CSMIA (@CSMIA_Official) September 4, 2023
(2/2) pic.twitter.com/q5SlkVBNDo
Among the slew of technological and operational developments, the introduction of FASTag at CSMIA has contributed to smoother traffic management within the airport premises.
Aiming to further achieve a smooth passenger movement, CSMIA recently unveiled the expansion of its Pre-Embarkation Security Check (PESC) facility.
With this infrastructure augmentation, CSMIA now has a total of 5,735 square meters of dedicated space for security screening as against 4,570 sq.m space earlier, and 328 square meters of newly created domestic transfer security check area.
The PESC now provides for a contiguous processing area of approximately 2,075 square meters, making it one of the largest in the country.
“Securing Level 4 Accreditation by ACI underscores our relentless commitment to excellence at CSMIA. It represents not just an accomplishment, but our unwavering dedication to passenger satisfaction, environmental sustainability, and operational excellence," CSMIA's spokesperson said.
About Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL)
Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) is managed by Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, the flagship company of the globally diversified Adani Group. MIAL is a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) venture between AAHL, holding a majority stake of 74%, and the Airports Authority of India, holding the rest 26%.
