Mumbai Air Pollution: JSW Cement Plant Complies With Pollution Board Order, No Closure

JSW Cement Ltd.'s ready-mix concrete plant in Chembur, Mumbai, has complied with the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board's order, and there is no closure of the plant, according to two people with knowledge of the matter.

The company was issued a closure notice by the MPCB on Nov. 2 on grounds of non-compliance with pollution control measures at the site, both the above mentioned people told BQ Prime on the condition of anonymity.

The plant is fully compliant, and the minor observations related to the use of equipment have already been implemented. The plant is operational, and there is no closure, they said.