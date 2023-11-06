Mumbai Air Pollution: JSW Cement Plant Complies With Pollution Board Order, No Closure
The plant is fully compliant and the minor observations related to use of equipment have already been implemented.
JSW Cement Ltd.'s ready-mix concrete plant in Chembur, Mumbai, has complied with the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board's order, and there is no closure of the plant, according to two people with knowledge of the matter.
The company was issued a closure notice by the MPCB on Nov. 2 on grounds of non-compliance with pollution control measures at the site, both the above mentioned people told BQ Prime on the condition of anonymity.
The plant is fully compliant, and the minor observations related to the use of equipment have already been implemented. The plant is operational, and there is no closure, they said.
When contacted, the company declined to comment.
The RMC plants must control dust pollution from tyres of trucks used to transport material, use dust controllers, cover the entire plant site to protect dust, and operate the plant only during the daytime, according to the MPCB. The RMCs should also keep particulate matter 2.5 and PM10 within the standard prescribed annual average limit of 50 mug/m3 and 100mug/m3 respectively.
JSW Cement ventured into the ready-mix concrete business in 2021 in Mumbai and at present has total four RMC plants.