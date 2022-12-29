Mukesh Ambani’s Youngest Son Anant To Marry Radhika Merchant

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son Anant Ambani is engaged to Radhika Merchant, scion of the family that owns Encore Healthcare Ltd. The wedding is expected in coming months.

“The “Roka” (engagement) ceremony of Radhika Merchant, daughter of Shaila and Viren Merchant and Anant Ambani, son of Nita and Mukesh Ambani was performed at the Shrinathji Temple at Nathdwara in Rajasthan today,” according to a Reliance Industries Ltd.'s statement.

The ceremony "commences the formal journey of their marriage in the coming months," the statement said.

Anant leads Reliance's clean energy business and serves on the boards of Jio Platforms Ltd. and Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. Radhika, a graduate of New York University, is a director on the Board of Encore Healthcare.