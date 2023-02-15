ADVERTISEMENT
MTNL Q3 Results: Loss Widens To Rs 775.5 Crore

MTNL's consolidated revenue from operations dropped by 25% to Rs 227.4 crore in Q3.
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Image Source: MTNL/Twitter)</p></div>
State-owned Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd. on Wednesday posted a widening of consolidated loss at Rs 775.5 crore in the third quarter ended December.

The company had posted a loss of Rs 659.3 crore in the year-ago period.

The consolidated revenue from operations of MTNL dropped by 25% to Rs 227.4 crore during the quarter under review, from Rs 303.6 crore in the December 2021 quarter.

The finance cost of the company increased by 7% to Rs 592.2 crore in the October–December period, as against Rs 552.4 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2021.

