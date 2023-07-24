MSCI Says India Index Slump Caused by Incorrect Security Price

BQPrimeBusiness NewsMSCI Says India Index Slump Caused by Incorrect Security Price
24 Jul 2023, 7:28 AM IST
Electronic board indicating the latest stock figures are reflected in a glass facade at the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. (NSE) in Mumbai, India, on Friday, Dec. 16, 2016. The NSE plans to file a draft prospectus this month for an initial public offering of about 100 billion rupees ($1.5 billion), pushing ahead with the nation's biggest listing in more than six years after its top executive resigned, people with knowledge of the matter said. Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg
(Bloomberg) -- Global index provider MSCI Inc. cited incorrect pricing caused by a technical issue as the reason for a sudden plunge in an India gauge on Friday.

“Due to a technical issue, the opening price of a security in the MSCI India Index was incorrect,” Melanie Blanco, head of external communications, Americas, wrote in an emailed response to questions from Bloomberg News. “The price has since been corrected.”

The MSCI India Index slumped about 9% mid-day local time even as the Nifty 50 Index, the benchmark gauge of the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd., was down about 1%. An MSCI gauge of Asian stocks as well as the MSCI Emerging Markets Index extended losses around the same time.

“MSCI is evaluating any impact with respect to its real-time indexes,” Blanco wrote in her response, without elaborating.

