MSCI November Review: Here's What Changed For India Stocks

Index provider MSCI Inc. added nine Indian stocks to its Emerging Markets Index in its November review Wedensday. The changes will come into effect from market close on Nov. 30.

As per the latest rejig, Tata Motors A, IndusInd Bank, Polycab India, Macrotech Developers were added to large-cap index, whereas Paytm parent One 97 Communications and Tata Communications were added to the mid-cap index.

Meanwhile, APL Apollo Tubes, Persistent Systems, Suzlon Energy were upgraded from mid-cap index from small-cap index.