BQPrimeBusiness NewsMrs. Bectors Shares Hit Record High After Q1 Profit More Than Doubles
ADVERTISEMENT

Mrs. Bectors Shares Hit Record High After Q1 Profit More Than Doubles

The cookie and cracker manufacturing company's consolidated net profit rose 173.7% YoY to Rs 34.9 crore in the June quarter.

07 Aug 2023, 1:36 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Cookies manufactured by Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities Ltd. (Source: Company website)</p></div>
Cookies manufactured by Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities Ltd. (Source: Company website)

Shares of Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities Ltd. hit a record high on Monday after its profit more than doubled in the first quarter.

The cookie and cracker manufacturing company's consolidated net profit rose 173.7% year-on-year to Rs 34.9 crore in the June quarter, according to an exchange filing

Mrs. Bectors Food Specialties (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 24.4% at Rs 374.2 crore.

  • Ebidta up 85.2% at Rs 57.9 crore.

  • Ebidta margins at 15.49% versus 10.40%.

  • Net Profit up 173.7% at Rs 34.9 crore.

Shares of the company jumped 11.30% before paring gains to trade 5.28% higher at 12:49 p.m., compared to a 0.30% gain in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50.

The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 5.7 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index stood at 67.75.

All nine analysts tracking the company maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential downside of 5.5%.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT