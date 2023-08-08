MPL Lays Off 350 Employees After 28% GST On Online Gaming Setback

The unicorn Mobile Premier League will lay off 350 employees, or about 50% of its workforce, after the government retained a 28% Goods and Services Tax levy on online gaming revenue.

"Last week, it was confirmed that a 28% GST will be levied on the full deposit valued, rather than on Gross Gaming Revenue. The new rules will increase our tax burden by as much as 350-400%," Sai Srinivas, founder and chief executive officer of MPL, told employees in an internal email viewed by BQ Prime.

"As a business, we can prepare for a 50% or even 100% increase, but adjusting to a sudden increase of this magnitude means we need to make some very tough decisions," he said.

MPL is one of the first online real money gaming companies that has taken a cost-cutting measure ever since the tax was retained by the GST Council.

MPL had also fired around 100 employees in May 2022 amid the funding winter.

The decision to levy 28% tax on gross gaming revenue was met with backlash from nearly all gaming companies. Roland Landers, chief executive officer at the All India Gaming Federation, called the decision "unconstitutional, irrational, and egregious".