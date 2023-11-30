MPL, Dream11, Nazara Among Publishers Joining PhonePe's Indus AppStore

Major Indian game developers have joined PhonePe's Indus AppStore, which the fintech giant has pegged as an alternative to Google Play's Android monopoly.

"Dream11, Nazara Technologies, A23, MPL, Junglee Rummy, Taj Rummy, Rummy Passion, RummyCulture, RummyTime and CardBaazi have partnered with the Indus Appstore," the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Born out of PhonePe's IndusOS acquisition in July 2022, the Indus AppStore is designed for India, and will be available in 12 languages. The platform has promised app listings to be free for the first year and zero commission for in-app payments, something that has been a thorn between Google and Indian app developers.

It will also provide a "fair and level playing field" for developers to list, distribute and promote their products in the Indian app ecosystem, PhonePe said.

“Partnering with Indus Appstore will open avenues to reach newer audience for Gameskraft. Their ingenious video-led app discovery experience will help spark a significant wave of awareness for our apps. We are looking forward to being part of India's first appstore and reaching a wider audience," said Pratik Sahu, assistant vice president of marketing at Gameskraft, the publisher of RummyCulture and Pocket52, among other games.