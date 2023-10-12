Mphasis To Provide ICC Digital Services At Men's 2023 Cricket World Cup
ICC will be leveraging Mphasis’ global expertise to deliver enhanced and innovative digital experiences for cricket fans.
Mphasis Ltd. has entered into a strategic digital partnership with the International Cricket Council to provide digital services for the council's website and app during the Men's 2023 Cricket World Cup.
Through the collaboration, ICC will be leveraging Mphasis’ global expertise to deliver enhanced and innovative digital experiences for cricket fans around the world, the company said in an exchange filing.
By adopting technologies such as VR and Web3 to reach new audiences, the Men’s Cricket World Cup will place those fans at the centre of the action, bringing them closer to the game than ever before, it said on Thursday.
“We are delighted to welcome Mphasis to our portfolio of partners at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 in India. Together, we are focused on fans and their digital journey through this World Cup,” said Finn Bradshaw, head of digital at ICC.
By working closely with the ICC, Mphasis will explore what's possible in the world of sports and technology and look to shape lasting, valuable experiences for cricket enthusiasts worldwide, said Nitin Rakesh, chief executive officer and managing director of Mphasis.
Shares of Mphasis Ltd. closed 0.78% lower at Rs 2,445 apiece, compared to a 0.09% decline in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50.