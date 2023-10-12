Mphasis To Provide ICC Digital Services At Men's 2023 Cricket World Cup

Mphasis Ltd. has entered into a strategic digital partnership with the International Cricket Council to provide digital services for the council's website and app during the Men's 2023 Cricket World Cup.

Through the collaboration, ICC will be leveraging Mphasis’ global expertise to deliver enhanced and innovative digital experiences for cricket fans around the world, the company said in an exchange filing.

By adopting technologies such as VR and Web3 to reach new audiences, the Men’s Cricket World Cup will place those fans at the centre of the action, bringing them closer to the game than ever before, it said on Thursday.