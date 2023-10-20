MPC Minutes: Policy Has To Be Extra Alert And Ready To Act, Says RBI Governor

Inflation outlook continues to be beset with uncertainties, especially from adverse weather events, the playout of El Niño conditions, uncertainties in global food and energy prices, and volatility in global financial markets, Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das said.

In this situation, monetary policy must remain actively disinflationary to ensure that ongoing disinflation process progresses smoothly, Das said.

The RBI will remain nimble-footed and ensure that liquidity is actively managed by undertaking whatever operations are necessary from time to time, including open market operation sales, the RBI governor said. The timing and quantum of such operations will depend on the evolving liquidity conditions, he said.

Domestic economic growth is maintaining the momentum, Das said. "Our fundamental goal is to align inflation with the 4% target and anchor inflation expectations."

Recurring incidences of large and overlapping supply-side shocks bring with them the risks of generalisation of inflation impulses, possible loss of monetary policy credibility and de-anchoring of inflation expectations.

"Monetary policy has to remain extra alert and ready to act, if the situation warrants. The hard-earned macroeconomic stability has to be preserved," Das said.