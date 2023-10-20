MPC Minutes: Policy Has To Be Extra Alert And Ready To Act, Says RBI Governor
The fundamental goal is to align inflation with the 4% target and anchor inflation expectations, Shaktikanta Das said.
Members of the Monetary Policy Committee reaffirmed their commitment to bringing down inflation and ensuring price stability, according to the minutes published on Friday.
Macroeconomic Stability Has To Be Preserved
Inflation outlook continues to be beset with uncertainties, especially from adverse weather events, the playout of El Niño conditions, uncertainties in global food and energy prices, and volatility in global financial markets, Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das said.
In this situation, monetary policy must remain actively disinflationary to ensure that ongoing disinflation process progresses smoothly, Das said.
The RBI will remain nimble-footed and ensure that liquidity is actively managed by undertaking whatever operations are necessary from time to time, including open market operation sales, the RBI governor said. The timing and quantum of such operations will depend on the evolving liquidity conditions, he said.
Domestic economic growth is maintaining the momentum, Das said. "Our fundamental goal is to align inflation with the 4% target and anchor inflation expectations."
Recurring incidences of large and overlapping supply-side shocks bring with them the risks of generalisation of inflation impulses, possible loss of monetary policy credibility and de-anchoring of inflation expectations.
"Monetary policy has to remain extra alert and ready to act, if the situation warrants. The hard-earned macroeconomic stability has to be preserved," Das said.
Inflation Prints Need To Be Monitored
Inflation prints for September and October will need to be monitored carefully, to look out for the moderation that projections anticipate, Michael Patra, deputy governor at the RBI said. "If we tame inflation durably, we will prepare the ground for a long innings of strong and stable growth," he said.
Projections anticipate that growth will gather positive momentum from the second quarter onwards, according to Patra. Monetary policy can contribute by remaining sufficiently disinflationary, without being overly restraining.
Concerns On GDP Statistical Discrepancy Unfounded
The concerns regarding statistical discrepancy on the expenditure side estimates at 2.8% of GDP for Q1 FY24 (-3.4% of GDP in Q1 FY23) are unfounded, said Executive Director Rajiv Ranjan.
This discrepancy varies from negative to positive, ranging from -4.8% to 6.4% in the new GDP series during Q1 FY12 to Q1 FY24, and it eventually evens out. In the pre-pandemic period (Q1 FY12 to Q3 FY20), on an average, the share of discrepancy in GDP was 0.9%, while in the post-pandemic period (Q4 FY20 to Q1 FY24), it has averaged -0.4%, he said.
According to the global practice, the production approach of compiling national accounts statistics is considered to be firmer, and the NAS presents discrepancy with the expenditure approach of GDP compilation explicitly in its regular releases, adhering to the recommendations by the system of national accounts, Ranjan said.
"Nevertheless, there is a need to improve GDP estimates from the expenditure side, so that evolving dynamics of demand-side components are captured appropriately."
Overall, with growth and inflation broadly moving in anticipated direction, monetary policy needs to hold on while earnestly persevering with disinflationary approach and remaining watchful with readiness to act if the situation demands, said Ranjan, calling for continuation of withdrawal of accommodation stance.