MPC Minutes: Job To Contain Inflation Only Half-Done, Says RBI Governor

The near-term outlook for inflation is also relatively benign vis-a-vis the 2022-23 experience, said Deputy Governor Michael Patra.

However, beyond the first quarter, pressure points emanating from specific supply-demand mismatches could impart upward pressure to the momentum of prices and offset favourable base effects, especially in the second half of 2023-24, he cautioned. "Hence, monetary policy needs to remain in ‘brace’ mode, ensuring that the effects of these shocks dissipate without leaving scars on the economy."

"My vote for maintaining status quo on the policy rate should be seen as taking middle stump guard, to prepare for a bouncier pitch," Patra reaffirmed.

Holding the rate unchanged should not be interpreted as the interest rate cycle having peaked, but as a period of careful evaluation of a decision on the extent of additional policy tightening if needed, he said.

This is part of continuous learning about the underlying structure of the economy with new information until the next meeting of the MPC, and not a prolonged pause, Patra said.

Headline inflation is edging down towards the target, but it is still well above it and the balance of risks suggests that it will go up in coming months before it comes down, the deputy governor said. "Therefore, continuing with the stance of withdrawal of accommodation is appropriate, as it adequately conveys the future course of interest rates in the economy."