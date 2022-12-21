MPC Minutes: Members In A Tug Of War Over An Early Pause

The effects of monetary policy actions taken so far, supported by improvements in supply responses, could break the 7% plus drift in average headline inflation and at best contain it in the range of 5–6% over the year ahead, deputy governor Michael Patra noted. Thus, inflation can be expected to remain above target over the next 12 months.

The longer inflation stays at current levels, the greater is the danger of expectations getting unhinged, frittering away the moderation reported in the most recent surveys of households, businesses, and professional forecasters. The risk of inflation eroding purchasing power and weakening consumer spending, especially on discretionary items, is becoming significant.

Inflation expectations may also be stalling private investment in capacity creation, as reflected in corporate performance during the second quarter of 2022–23.

Accordingly, a modest reduction in the size of the policy rate increase in this meeting would provide the opportunity to weigh that assessment carefully. Should the incoming information indicate that the recent small easing of inflation is transient rather than the onset of a durable downturn, the MPC should be prepared to respond appropriately in order to achieve the desired inflation objective.

In essence, the MPC needs to see a decisive decline in inflation over a series of monthly readings before it shifts stance, which would otherwise be premature.