MPC Minutes: Members Continue To Emphasise On Pause, Not Pivot

The cumulative impact of monetary policy actions over the last one year are still unfolding and need to be monitored closely, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said.

Inflation for fiscal 2024 is projected to soften, but the disinflation towards the target is likely to be slow and protracted, he said. The projected inflation in Q4 FY24 at 5.2% would still be well above the target. "Therefore, at this juncture, we have to persevere with our focus on bringing about a durable moderation in inflation and, at the same time, give ourselves some time to monitor the impact of our past actions."

"This is a tactical pause and not a pivot or a change in policy direction," Das said. "We will continue to monitor all incoming information and undertake forward-looking assessment of the evolving economic outlook and stand ready to act, should the situation so warrant," he said.

According to Das, the fight against inflation is far from over and efforts to bring down inflation closer to the target will continue over the medium term.