MPC Minutes: Members Continue To Emphasise On Pause, Not Pivot
The fight against inflation is not over and efforts to bring it down closer to the target will continue, Das said.
The minutes of the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee's April meeting showed that concerns over inflation persist, even as it surprised markets by choosing to pause the rate hike cycle amid renewed risks to global financial stability.
The MPC had decided to keep the benchmark repo rate unchanged in a unanimous decision—at 6.5%—at its last meet in early April, likely bringing down the curtains on the steepest rate hike cycle in at least a decade.
Tactical Pause And Not A Pivot
The cumulative impact of monetary policy actions over the last one year are still unfolding and need to be monitored closely, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said.
Inflation for fiscal 2024 is projected to soften, but the disinflation towards the target is likely to be slow and protracted, he said. The projected inflation in Q4 FY24 at 5.2% would still be well above the target. "Therefore, at this juncture, we have to persevere with our focus on bringing about a durable moderation in inflation and, at the same time, give ourselves some time to monitor the impact of our past actions."
"This is a tactical pause and not a pivot or a change in policy direction," Das said. "We will continue to monitor all incoming information and undertake forward-looking assessment of the evolving economic outlook and stand ready to act, should the situation so warrant," he said.
According to Das, the fight against inflation is far from over and efforts to bring down inflation closer to the target will continue over the medium term.
Inflation Remains Biggest Risk To Economy
According to Deputy Governor Michael Patra, despite voting for a pause in this meeting, an ongoing assessment of the macroeconomic outlook "should inform a preparedness to recalibrate monetary policy towards a restrictive stance with consistent actions, should risks to inflation trajectory materialise and impede alignment with the target".
The process of getting inflation back to target could turn out to be gradual and uneven, but the mission of monetary policy is to shepherd the process through potential bumps while containing second-round effects and anchoring inflation expectations, he said.
'Wait-And-Watch' Mode
This is a ‘wait and watch’ pause, said Executive Director Rajiv Ranjan. It is neither a ‘premature’ pause nor a ‘permanent’ one, he said.
"Not ‘premature’ because we have already increased policy rate by 250 basis points in about a year with frontloaded rate action of about 190 basis points during the first five months," Ranjan said. It is not ‘permanent’ either as any durable decline in inflation towards the target of 4% is still distant, he said.
The inherent strength and resilience of the Indian economy with inflation expected to moderate, going ahead, inspires confidence of our actions, Ranjan said.
According to External Member Jayanth Varma, the balance of risks has shifted slightly towards inflation since the February meeting. But the best estimate currently is that the 315 basis points of effective tightening of the overnight interest rate (from a reverse repo rate of 3.35% to a repo rate of 6.50%) would be sufficient to bring inflation under control, he said, while explaining the decision to keep the benchmark repo rate on hold.
Turning to the stance, he said he does not comprehend its meaning. Verma is unable to reconcile the language of the stance with the simple fact that no further withdrawal of accommodation remains to be done, since the repo rate has already been raised to the 6.50% level prevailing at the beginning of the previous easing cycle in February 2019, he said.
It is possible to undertake further tightening, but that would not constitute a “withdrawal of accommodation” by any stretch of the imagination, Varma said.
An interpretation that has been offered is that the real interest rate measured using the recent published inflation rate needs to rise further, he said. "This is doubtless true, but monetary policy should not be conducted by looking at the rear view mirror."
According to him, the real interest rate must be measured against the projected inflation rate three to four quarters ahead. "As things stand right now, there is very little ground to argue for a further rise in the correctly measured real interest rate," he said.
"Even if a flawed definition of the real interest rate is accepted, the projected rise in this real rate would not require any action by the MPC; it would happen as a mechanical result of a falling inflation rate and an unchanged policy rate. And the projected fall in the inflation rate would be a consequence of what the MPC has already done, and not what it will do in coming months."
He said he cannot put his name "to a stance that I do not even understand".
The war against inflation has not yet been won, and it would be premature to declare an end to this tightening cycle, he said. There is need for heightened vigilance in the face of fresh risks. "For these reasons, I refrain from dissenting on this part of the resolution, and confine myself to expressing reservations on it," Varma wrote.