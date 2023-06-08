RBI Monetary Policy: MPC Commentary Indicates A Long Pause, Say Economists

As the RBI expects inflation to remain within its target range for the rest of the fiscal and with growth faring reasonably well, the central bank will stay on hold through the rest of FY24, said Rahul Bajoria, managing director and head of emerging markets—Asia (ex-China) Economics, Barclays.

This second straight pause suggests to us that the RBI has reached this cycle’s peak repo rate, he said. "However, we do not believe a policy pivot, where RBI would start signalling cuts, is coming soon. As such, we see RBI remaining on hold through FY24, only seeing a window for rate cuts opening in Q1 FY25 (April–June 2024)," he said.

As an inflation-targeting central bank, the RBI would likely want to watch for signs of sustained disinflation, with headline inflation and, ideally, core inflation also nearing its medium-term target of 4%. The central bank should have fewer concerns about growth, as interpreted through its policy statement on the growth outlook.

The RBI will also watch for a turn in the global monetary cycle, Bajoria said. Even though the RBI may not have a specific interest-rate differential in mind, with the Fed and ECB not cutting rates any time soon—markets do not expect Fed or ECB cuts this year—it will likely see little reason to do so as well, especially with decent growth momentum being sustained for now.