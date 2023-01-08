Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan Inaugurates Youth Pravasi Bharatiya Divas In Indore

Madhya Pradesh’s Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan today inaugurated the Youth Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Indore – the start of the 17th edition of the three-day event.

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is a biennial event, celebrated on Jan. 9 – the day Mahatma Gandhi returned to India from South Africa in 1915. The event aims to recognise the contribution of the Indian diaspora across the world toward the development of India.

In a social media post, the chief minister said, India’s non-resident youth had made a mark on the global stage especially in the realm of technology. He went on to say that in several situations, if it wasn’t for an Indian, projects would fail to take off.

The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Indore is the first being organised on ground after the Covid-19 pandemic. The last celebration, in 2021, was virtual. The theme of this year’s event is “Diaspora: Reliable Partners for India’s progress in Amrit Kaal”. It incorporates the role of Indians living overseas in realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of building a self-sufficient India over the next 25 years.

Chouhan in an address at the venue in Indore welcomed delegates to India’s heartland, saying the state had rolled out carpets of flowers as an invitation. He exhorted participants to avail themselves of the spirit of hospitality of the people of his state.