Moving To The New Tax Regime For The Rebate? Here's How It Works

Individual taxpayers have much to think about heading into the new financial year. The primary question will be whether to choose the new tax regime, which is now the default option. If you are a salaried taxpayer and earning up to Rs 7.5 lakh, you might want to consider doing just that.

Under the proposed new tax regime, with the introduction of the standard deduction for the salaried, an individual with a gross salary of Rs 7.5 lakh would have a net taxable income of Rs 7 lakh. In Budget 2023, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a higher rebate of Rs 7 lakh rupees, up from the earlier Rs 5 lakh.

This means that an individual with a net taxable income of Rs 7 lakh or less will not have to pay tax.