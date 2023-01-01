Move Beyond Your Credit Score And Check Your Credit Report
It is important to ensure that the details in your credit report are correct, to get a good deal on a loan.
A high credit score is essential for getting a good deal on a loan or any other type of borrowing, such as a credit card.
For that, most people focus on having a good credit score, but it is even more important to ensure that the details in the credit report are correct. This will guarantee that there are no records that could negatively affect the credit score.
It is important to know about the credit report and the details that should be checked there.
Credit Report Is Different
There is a lot of attention given to the credit score, which is just a number given by the credit bureau to an individual. The higher the number, the better it is because it shows that the person is regular in their repayments and their borrowing amount is within a reasonable limit.
The credit score is generated based on the credit report. The credit report has information about the individual's various borrowings as well as their current state or position. It has a complete record of all the borrowing that has been done till now, and hence it is a comprehensive roundup of data about an individual's borrowings.
Forgotten Credit Cards
There have been a lot of cases where an individual's credit score has been impacted because of several small details that were ignored.
A credit card that was taken and thought to be closed is a good example of this. However, for some reason in the credit report, the card is being shown as active, and it might even be showing an amount outstanding that has not been paid. There might be various reasons why the details here do not match, and these need to be investigated.
Sometimes it's simply laziness on the part of the individual that causes them to forget about a card they've taken and then fail to work hard enough to ensure that it's properly closed. In other cases, there might actually be a mistake on the part of the bank or the credit bureau, whereby they have not updated the required details.
This is the reason why a person should ensure that they have gone through their credit report to find out any inconsistencies.
Rectification Essential
The credit report for an individual has to reflect only those loans and borrowings that they have made. There should not be any other borrowing present, and at the same time, the record or details about the borrowings have to be correct.
One very important thing that an individual must ensure is that any incorrectly recorded data in the credit report is corrected. They can approach the bank if there is a problem with some loan or credit card, or they can even directly approach the credit bureau with the necessary details so that the change can be made. This is very important because this by itself can ensure that there is an improvement in the credit score, and this does not even require much to be done.
Overall, the credit report is something that the individual has to study in greater detail because this will enable them to actually get the right information reflected. This report forms the basis on which the credit score is generated, so having clear records here will only help improve the score and give the individual better offers for loans going forward.
Arnav Pandya is Founder -Moneyeduschool