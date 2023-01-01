Move Beyond Your Credit Score And Check Your Credit Report

There have been a lot of cases where an individual's credit score has been impacted because of several small details that were ignored.

A credit card that was taken and thought to be closed is a good example of this. However, for some reason in the credit report, the card is being shown as active, and it might even be showing an amount outstanding that has not been paid. There might be various reasons why the details here do not match, and these need to be investigated.

Sometimes it's simply laziness on the part of the individual that causes them to forget about a card they've taken and then fail to work hard enough to ensure that it's properly closed. In other cases, there might actually be a mistake on the part of the bank or the credit bureau, whereby they have not updated the required details.

This is the reason why a person should ensure that they have gone through their credit report to find out any inconsistencies.