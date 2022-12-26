Mother Dairy Hikes Milk Prices By Rs 2 Per Litre In Delhi-NCR

Mother Dairy has decided to raise the price of packaged milk—for the fifth time this year—owing to a rise in input costs.

The dairy major has hiked the price of full-cream milk by Rs 2 to Rs 66 per litre, while the rate for toned milk has been revised to Rs 53 per litre from Rs 51 per litre in the Delhi-NCR market, it said in a statement on Monday. The double-toned milk rate has also been raised to Rs 47 per litre from Rs 45 per litre.

The new prices will be effective from Dec. 27.

"It is an unprecedented year for the dairy industry," said a Mother Dairy spokesperson. "We have been witnessing a significant increase in demand for milk and milk products from both consumers and institutions, even after festivals. On the other hand, procurement of raw milk has also not picked up after Diwali as was anticipated."