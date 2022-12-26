Mother Dairy Hikes Milk Prices By Rs 2 Per Litre In Delhi-NCR
Mother Dairy has raised prices of full-cream milk, toned milk and double-toned milk in Delhi-NCR market, effective from Dec. 27.
Mother Dairy has decided to raise the price of packaged milk—for the fifth time this year—owing to a rise in input costs.
The dairy major has hiked the price of full-cream milk by Rs 2 to Rs 66 per litre, while the rate for toned milk has been revised to Rs 53 per litre from Rs 51 per litre in the Delhi-NCR market, it said in a statement on Monday. The double-toned milk rate has also been raised to Rs 47 per litre from Rs 45 per litre.
The new prices will be effective from Dec. 27.
"It is an unprecedented year for the dairy industry," said a Mother Dairy spokesperson. "We have been witnessing a significant increase in demand for milk and milk products from both consumers and institutions, even after festivals. On the other hand, procurement of raw milk has also not picked up after Diwali as was anticipated."
The procurement cost of raw milk has gone up by 24% over the previous year, due to a rise in input costs and heatwave conditions, according to the company.
"This stress on raw milk prices is being felt across the industry, putting pressure on consumer prices. In our commitment to continue paying remunerative prices to farmers to ease the impact, we are severely constrained to revise consumer prices of select variants of milk effective from Dec. 27," the company said.
Mother Dairy is among the leading milk suppliers in Delhi-NCR, with volumes of more than 30 lakh litres per day.
Earlier in November, the company increased prices of full-cream milk by Rs 1 per litre and token milk by Rs 2 per litre in the Delhi-NCR market. Before that as well, Mother Dairy had raised the rates of some variants by Rs 2 per litre in March, August, and October in Delhi-NCR and other markets in North India.
Rival Amul, which sells around 40 lakh litres per day in Delhi-NCR, has also raised prices of full-cream milk and buffalo milk by Rs 2 per litre across all markets, except for Gujarat, in mid-October. Overall, the company has raised retail prices three times this year, citing an increase in raw milk procurement prices from dairy farmers on account of higher cost of feed and fodder.