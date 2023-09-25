Reliance Hits Oversold Level After Six-Month Gap

Reliance Industries Ltd. fell for a fifth day, pushing India’s largest company by market valuation into oversold territory for the first time since March. Some investors may see that as a potential for a rebound, as has been the case when shares hit that technical level previously.
Reliance Industries Ltd. signage atop of a gas station near the company's oil refinery in Jamnagar, Gujarat, India, on Saturday, July 31, 2021. The Indian city of Jamnagar is a money-making machine for Asia's richest man, Mukesh Ambani, processing crude oil into fuel, plastics and chemicals at the world's biggest oil refining complex that can produce 1.4 million barrels of petroleum a day. Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg
The stock dropped 0.7% to 2,339.50 rupees in provisional close on Monday, poised to breach its 200-day moving average.
The company’s shares have been trailing the country’s benchmark gauges this year, gaining only 0.9% year-to-date. A slide since late July was further accelerated amid a consolidation in local shares after the Sensex Index hit its all-time high earlier this month.