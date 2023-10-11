Most Chinese Remain Unwilling To Buy Homes, Morgan Stanley Says
More than 80% of surveyed households remain unwilling to enter the housing market or unsure about doing so.
(Bloomberg) -- Chinese households remain cautious over the housing outlook despite Beijing’s slew of property easing measures, according to Morgan Stanley.
More than 80% of surveyed households remain unwilling to enter the market or unsure about doing so when asked about their property purchase plans, Morgan Stanley said in a Oct. 10 research note, citing a recent poll of around 2,000 consumers.
Among the respondents, 42% expect lower home prices over the next 12 months, compared with 23% that anticipate an increase, the bank added.
Read More: Lukewarm China Holiday Home Sales Underscore Economic Woes
Chinese authorities have rolled out easing measures such as lower mortgage down payments and interest rates in recent months to end a housing slump that’s dragged on economic growth and exacerbated a debt crisis among developers.
On the brighter side, homeowners are “incrementally more willing” to put extra funds from lower mortgage payments toward consumption and investment than they were in a July survey, Morgan Stanley said. Spending intentions among consumers saw a minor sequential pickup, although sentiment remained lukewarm amid weak income expectations, the survey found.
The latest survey was conducted between Sept. 25-28 across China’s Tier 1-4 cities.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.