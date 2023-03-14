Most APAC Financial Institutions Will Not Be Impacted By U.S. Bank Failure: Moody's

Most Asia-Pacific financial institutions are not exposed to the failed U.S. banks and are not as susceptible to large losses from debt security holdings as Silicon Valley Bank was, Moody's said on Tuesday.

On March 12, U.S. regulators closed Signature Bank, just two days after shutting Silicon Valley Bank, following mass withdrawals of customer deposits from these regional banks.

Moody's Investors Service said these events are likely to result in a tightening of liquidity in debt markets globally as investors grow wary. However, the impact will be limited for most rated financial institutions in Asia-Pacific because of structural factors.