Most Adani Group Stocks Advance, Market Capitalisation Grows To Rs 11.03 Lakh Crore

Most Adani Group stocks advanced on Thursday, taking the total market capitalisation of the group to Rs 11.03 lakh crore.

It hit an intraday high of Rs 11.13 crore.

Seven out of the 10 Adani Group stocks ended higher in trade. Adani Power Ltd. gained the most at 3.81%, followed by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. and Adani Energy Solutions Ltd.—both of which rose 1.60%.

Adani Wilmar Ltd. fell the most, closing at a negative 0.86%.

The total market capitalisation of all the stocks in the Adani Group has grown by Rs 10,465 crore.