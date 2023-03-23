Most Adani Group Companies Decline; Adani Power Back Under Short-Term Additional Surveillance

Shares of all Adani Group companies, with the exception of Adani Green Energy Ltd., Adani Total Gas Ltd., and Adani Transmission Ltd., declined on Thursday.

The Mumbai Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange have again put Adani Power Ltd. under the short-term additional surveillance measures framework as of March 23. Adani Power had just come out of the short-term ASM framework on March 17, along with Adani Enterprises Ltd. and Adani Wilmar Ltd.

Adani Green Energy and NDTV Ltd. moved into the first stage of the long-term additional surveillance measures framework on Monday, March 20.

Securities are placed under the ASM framework based on parameters such as high-low variation, client concentration, number of price band hits, close-to-close price variation, and price-earnings ratio.