Morgan Stanley Upgrades India To 'Overweight', Downgrades China

Morgan Stanley has upgraded India to 'overweight', citing a secular trend towards sustained superior dollar EPS growth versus emerging markets over the cycle, with a young demographic profile supporting equity inflows.

"India rises from 6 to 1 in our process, with relative valuations less extreme than in October, and India's ability to leverage multipolar world dynamics is a significant advantage," Morgan Stanley said in an Aug. 2 note.

Macro indicators remain resilient, and the economy is on track to achieve our 6.2% GDP forecast, according to our India Economics Team, the brokerage note said.

The research firm noted that, Indian economy is benefitting from a surge in inward foreign direct investment, including from U.S., Taiwan and Japan firms looking to its own large domestic market as well as a much-improved export infrastructure situation vis-à-vis more-efficient ports, road and electricity supply.

"Private equity firms are expanding in India (and ASEAN) at the same time as they are struggling with exits in China," the note said.