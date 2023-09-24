Morgan Stanley's Ellen Zentner Says Fed Is Done Raising Rates For Now

A: That’s right. For them to hike in November and December, two things have to happen. One, they’re pleased with what they’ve seen with increased slack in the labor market and the slowdown in job gains. They noted that in the statement. The three-month moving average is around 150,000 for payrolls. Now, let’s say that that starts to re-accelerate again and so it doesn’t look like that slowdown in job gains is durable. And then you pair that with, say, core services. I’m going to strip out durable goods prices because they’ve been in deflation and that’s only 25% of the core inflation bucket. So it’s services that really matter here. And let’s say that core services also re-accelerate. For that to happen, you really need core services to pop upward to around 0.6% month-over-month, which would be quite a deviation from the current trend.