Morgan Stanley Sells $6.75 Billion Of Debt Amid Bond Rush

If this week’s bank deals are any indication, investors are hungry for more financial issuance. Morgan Stanley raked in $29 billion in orders for the high-grade deal, according to Bloomberg’s Brian Smith. Meanwhile, JPMorgan’s bond offering on Monday saw a peak book of $17 billion and Wells Fargo’s on Tuesday saw demand of more than $21 billion. Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Citigroup Inc. and Bank of America Corp. may still add to the bond issuance spree.