Morgan Stanley Favors Treasuries In Clash With Wall Street Peers

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its forecasts for Treasury yields last week — increasing the year-end target for the 10-year to 4.20% from 3.85%, and ended a losing recommendation to be long five-year notes. Bank of America also last week recommended its clients to take a neutral stance on US debt, saying economic resilience may cause 10-year yields to climb as high as 4.75% before settling around 4%.