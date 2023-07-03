Embattled PwC Australia Sees More Partners Leave After Tax Scandal

It’s the latest development in the saga that’s forced the firm to jettison assets after revelations a former senior partner obtained confidential tax policy information while advising the government and passed the knowledge on to others in the firm which was used to advise global clients. The firm last month said Kevin Burrowes will move from Singapore to Sydney to take on a new role as CEO of PwC Australia as it proceeds to sell the government consultancy business at the heart of the scandal for A$1 to a private equity firm.