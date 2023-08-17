Moody's Says China's Ageing Population, Smaller Workforce May Impact All Sectors

China's ageing demographics present significant challenges to its economic growth potential, according to Moody's Investors Service.

The demographic dividends that drove productivity and rapid growth in China over the past decades are dissipating as the population ages. If policy measures fail to boost the birthrate, promote productivity via technological progress, and shift China's industrial strategy to mitigate the structural imbalance in supply and demand, population ageing at the current pace will erode China's economic growth potential in the long term, Moody's Investors Service said in an Aug. 17 note.

China’s population has been ageing at a rapid pace since 2010. If fertility rates stay at their current levels, the UN predicts that the size of the working-age population will decrease by nearly 40% from 2010 to 2050. Meanwhile, the population over 65 will more than triple to over 400 million, or about one-quarter of the total population, by 2050 from levels in 2010, the note said.