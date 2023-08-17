Moody's Says China's Ageing Population, Smaller Workforce May Impact All Sectors
China's aging demographics pose significant challenges to its economic growth potential, according to Moody's Investors Services.
The demographic dividends that drove productivity and rapid growth in China over the past decades are dissipating as the population ages. If policy measures fail to boost the birthrate, promote productivity via technological progress, and shift China's industrial strategy to mitigate the structural imbalance in supply and demand, population ageing at the current pace will erode China's economic growth potential in the long term, Moody's Investors Service said in an Aug. 17 note.
China’s population has been ageing at a rapid pace since 2010. If fertility rates stay at their current levels, the UN predicts that the size of the working-age population will decrease by nearly 40% from 2010 to 2050. Meanwhile, the population over 65 will more than triple to over 400 million, or about one-quarter of the total population, by 2050 from levels in 2010, the note said.
Barring gains in productivity, the decline in labour supply and increased healthcare and social spending could lead to a wider fiscal deficit and a higher debt burden, Moody's said.
A smaller workforce could also erode domestic savings, resulting in higher interest rates and declining investment and capital stock as growth drivers, it said.
The ageing population and smaller workforce will also put pressure on regional and local governments and change consumption patterns. "We expect more intense competition among governments for migration flows between different regions and higher overall expenditure," Moody's said. Economic divergence between regions will exacerbate pressure on government budgets, it said.
Housing demand is expected to fall in the long term, with the disparity in development among regions driving migration towards economically affluent areas.
Industrial companies heavily reliant on manual labour may have difficulties finding and retaining skilled labour, the note said. This will also hurt infrastructure development, it said.
An ageing population will increase demand for insurance while putting pressure on banks' profitability.