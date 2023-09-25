Moody's Says Aadhaar Not Reliable In 'Hot, Humid' India; Government Rejects Claims
In a point-by-point rebuttal, the government said the report doesn’t cite either primary or secondary data or research.
The government has pushed back against a Moody's Investors Service report claiming that India's digital ID programme Aadhaar's reliability is "questionable" due to the "hot, humid" climate and that it harbours privacy concerns.
The Sept. 21 report said Aadhaar stands out due to its scale and extent of innovation, though it has "drawn scrutiny, especially concerning privacy and security."
"...the system faces hurdles, including the burden of establishing authorization and concerns about biometric reliability. The system often results in service denials, and the reliability of biometric technologies, especially for manual labourers in hot, humid climates, is questionable," it said.
The government, in response to the report, issued a statement on Monday, saying Moody's opinions are "baseless."
Specifically, in response to the "hot, humid conditions" point, the government said the report ignores that biometric submission is also possible through contactless means like face and iris authentication.
"It is evident that the authors of the report are unaware that the seeding of Aadhaar in the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme database has been done without requiring the worker to authenticate using their biometrics, and that even payment to workers under the scheme is made by directly crediting money in their account and does not require the worker to authenticate using their biometrics," it added.
Till date, no breach has been reported from the Aadhaar database, it said.
Aadhaar is one of the oldest and most-used platforms of the India Stack, forming the backbone of the country's own digital public infrastructure.