Moody's Says Aadhaar Not Reliable In 'Hot, Humid' India; Government Rejects Claims

The government has pushed back against a Moody's Investors Service report claiming that India's digital ID programme Aadhaar's reliability is "questionable" due to the "hot, humid" climate and that it harbours privacy concerns.

The Sept. 21 report said Aadhaar stands out due to its scale and extent of innovation, though it has "drawn scrutiny, especially concerning privacy and security."

"...the system faces hurdles, including the burden of establishing authorization and concerns about biometric reliability. The system often results in service denials, and the reliability of biometric technologies, especially for manual labourers in hot, humid climates, is questionable," it said.

The government, in response to the report, issued a statement on Monday, saying Moody's opinions are "baseless."

In a point-by-point rebuttal, the government said the report doesn’t cite either primary or secondary data or research.