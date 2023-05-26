Moody's Changes Outlook On Tata Motors To Positive From Stable

Moody's Investors Service Inc. has changed its outlook on Tata Motors Ltd. to positive from stable over robust credit metrics.

The agency expects the improvement in the Indian automaker's credit profile to sustain for the next 12–18 months, according to a statement on Friday.

It also forecasts sustained improvement in all three automotive operations—commercial vehicle, passenger vehicle and Jaguar Land Rover Automotive.

In terms of ratings action, it affirmed its B1 corporate family rating and B1 senior unsecured ratings for Tata Motors. Moody's said it would upgrade the ratings if Tata Motors delivers a slightly longer track record of consistent improvement in its credit profile.