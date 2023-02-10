Moody's Changes Outlook On Four Adani Group Companies To 'Negative'

Ratings agency Moody's has changed its outlook for four Adani Group companies to 'negative' from 'stable', following a "significant and rapid decline in the market equity values".

In a statement on Friday, Moody's said that it has taken ratings action on eight Adani Group companies. The agency affirmed ratings on all eight companies, but changed the outlook on four of them to 'negative' from 'stable'.

The outlook has been downgraded for Adani Green Energy Ltd., Adani Green Energy Restricted Group, Adani Transmission Step-One Ltd., and Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd.

Moody's affirmed 'Ba3' rating for Adani Green Energy Ltd., 'Ba2' rating for Adani Green Energy Restricted Group, and 'Baa3' rating for Adani Transmission Step-One Ltd. and Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd.

The agency retained 'stable' outlook for Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd., Adani International Container Terminal Pvt., Adani Green Energy Restricted Group and Adani Transmission Restricted Group 1.

Moody's affirmed 'Baa3' rating for Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd., Adani International Container Terminal Pvt. and Adani Transmission Restricted Group 1. It affirmed Ba1 rating for Adani Green Energy Restricted Group.

The rationale behind the outlook change for Adani Green Energy "considers the company's large capital spending program and dependence on sponsor support, potentially in the form of subordinated debt or shareholder loans, which will likely be less certain in the current environment", Moody's said.