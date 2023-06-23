Moody's Affirms Yes Bank's Ratings, Financial Performance To Remain Stable Over 12-18 Months

Moody's Investors Service said on Friday that it has affirmed Yes Bank's ratings on the back of the expectation that its financial performance will remain stable over the next 12–18 months.

The long-term foreign and local currency bank deposit ratings and foreign currency issuer ratings have been affirmed at 'Ba3', with a stable outlook.

"The rating affirmation and stable outlook are driven by the improvement in India's macro profile to 'moderate+' from 'moderate', along with Moody's expectation that Yes Bank's financial performance will remain stable over the next 12–18 months," Moody's said in a statement.

The agency expects Yes Bank's asset quality to be stable as the bulk of its legacy problem assets have been resolved, while India's good economic momentum will support the performance of its newly originated loans.

The bank's gross non-performing loan ratio declined to 2.2% at the end of March 2023 from 13.9% a year earlier, following its sale of non-performing loans (NPL) to an asset reconstruction company (ARC) in 2022.

Yes Bank's capital improved after a capital raise from private investors in 2022, Moody's said.