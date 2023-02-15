Moody's Affirms Ratings Of TCS, Infosys With Stable Outlook

The rating affirmation reflects Infosys' position as one of the world's leading information technology solutions and services providers with globally diversified, cost-competitive operations that translate into its sustained, strong profitability and robust credit profile, Kaustubh Chaubal, Moody's Senior Vice President said.

"Infosys' good corporate governance practices, reflected in its extremely strong balance sheet, large liquidity and net cash position, support its Baa1 rating," Chaubal said.