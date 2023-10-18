Moody's Affirms ONGC's Baa3 Ratings; Outlook Stable

The support received and the company's very high dependence on the Indian government also aided the rating agency’s decision to affirm the company’s ratings.

The agency, however, warned that it could downgrade ONGC's rating if India's sovereign rating is downgraded, or when government’s control over the company is reduced by some other means

The rating also reflects the view that ONGC will continue to generate strong earnings and cash flow over the next 12-18 months, Patodia said.