Moody's Affirms ONGC's Baa3 Ratings; Outlook Stable
The ratings reflect ONGC's strong credit metrics and significant cash flow generation ability, it said.
Moody's Investors Service affirmed Oil and Natural Gas Corp.'s Baa3 local and foreign currency issuer ratings, citing strong business profile and its significant oil and gas reserves.
"ONGC's ratings reflect its position as India's largest integrated oil and gas company, as well as its strong business profile, underpinned by its significant oil and gas reserves, production volumes and crude distillation capacity,” said Sweta Patodia, assistant vice president and analyst at Moody's Investors Service.
The rating also reflects the company's strong credit metrics and significant cash flow generation ability, Patodia said in a statement on Wednesday.
The support received and the company's very high dependence on the Indian government also aided the rating agency’s decision to affirm the company’s ratings.
The agency, however, warned that it could downgrade ONGC's rating if India's sovereign rating is downgraded, or when government’s control over the company is reduced by some other means
The rating also reflects the view that ONGC will continue to generate strong earnings and cash flow over the next 12-18 months, Patodia said.
Moody's Also Affirmed:
ONGC's baa3 Baseline Credit Assessment.
Baa3 ratings on the senior unsecured bonds issued by ONGC.
Baa3 ratings on the backed senior unsecured bonds issued by ONGC Videsh Limited and ONGC Videsh Vankorneft Pte.
Baa3 foreign and local backed senior unsecured ratings on ONGC Videsh's medium-term note program.
Baa3 foreign and local senior unsecured ratings on ONGC's medium-term note program.
ONGC's consolidated Ebitda is expected to increase by 17% to around Rs 1 lakh crore in fiscal 2024, Moody’s said in its note. The earnings will be mainly driven by higher earnings from its downstream operations, which have seen a turnaround with the softening in crude oil prices, it said.
The ratings agency said that the capital spending will remain high as the company will spend around Rs 50,000 crore annually, over the next three years to increase its upstream oil and gas production and its downstream integration.
"The capex for oil exploration will be aggressive in the current and next year," Sushma Rawat, director of exploration at ONGC, .
Although the company's internal resources could support its capex plans, Rawat said it is looking for joint venture partnerships. "Since exploration is a risky business, we want to mitigate risks when we go for high-cost ventures."
The company intends to go into deep and underwater oil exploration, and these projects do get cost-intensive, she said.
Shares of Oil and Natural Gas Corp. closed 0.32% higher at Rs 186.85 apiece, as compared with a 0.71% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50 on Wednesday.