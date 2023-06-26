Monsoon Update: Sowing Picks Up, But Worries Persist

With the monsoons off to a slow start, sowing lagged last year's levels but is expected to pick up. Rains were deficient in June, adding to concerns of a 'below normal' monsoon as the possibility of El Nino grows.

Cumulative rainfall during June 1-22 was 30.1% below the long-period average. However, the distribution of rainfall has been skewed.

Some of the reduction in the overall rainfall deficit is due to heavy rains in the north-western state of Rajasthan after cyclone Biparjoy made a landfall, while states in central, western and northern areas, which account for majority of kharif crop production, continue to experience deficient rainfall, according to a research note by Barclays.

As per preliminary reports, Kharif crops area sown in the current year 2023 is 129.45 lakh hectares, 4.5% lower from the corresponding period last year. Sowing area under rice, oilseeds, jute, mesta and cotton sown were less compared to the corresponding period of last year due to delayed monsoon, but may see a pick-up as the season progresses.