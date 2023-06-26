Monsoon Update: Sowing Picks Up, But Worries Persist
With the monsoons off to a slow start, sowing lagged last year's levels but is expected to pick up. Rains were deficient in June, adding to concerns of a 'below normal' monsoon as the possibility of El Nino grows.
Cumulative rainfall during June 1-22 was 30.1% below the long-period average. However, the distribution of rainfall has been skewed.
Some of the reduction in the overall rainfall deficit is due to heavy rains in the north-western state of Rajasthan after cyclone Biparjoy made a landfall, while states in central, western and northern areas, which account for majority of kharif crop production, continue to experience deficient rainfall, according to a research note by Barclays.
As per preliminary reports, Kharif crops area sown in the current year 2023 is 129.45 lakh hectares, 4.5% lower from the corresponding period last year. Sowing area under rice, oilseeds, jute, mesta and cotton sown were less compared to the corresponding period of last year due to delayed monsoon, but may see a pick-up as the season progresses.
Since most of the sowing takes place in July, the activity is expected to pick up in the coming weeks as rainfall spreads to other parts of the country, the note by Barclays stated.
Kharif sowing season begins in June-September and interlaces with the southwest monsoon, according to a note by the Bank of Baroda. Kharif crops are harvested in the months of October-December and account for roughly 50% of the food grain production in the year.
Reservoir Levels Drop, But Healthy
A normal monsoon boosts existing reservoir levels—important for the rabi sowing.
According to the Central Water Commission, as of June 22, storage in 146 key reservoirs stood at about 26% of total capacity, slightly lower than 27% last week. The current year's storage is nearly 92% of the available capacity in the year-ago period and 112% of the 10-year average storage.
The overall levels is less than the corresponding period of last year due to low storage in southern and western regions.
Certified seeds availability was 180.13 lakh quintals against the requirement of 166.44 lakh quintals in the country, according to minutes of the crop weather watch group.
Future Uncertainties Loom
With risk of El Nino increased sizably as captured by the nosediving of the recent outhern Oscillation Index value, much rests on the development of a positive Indian Ocean dipole to counter it or delay onset of El Nino to August or thereafter, QuantEco Research said in a note published earlier this month. There is strong historical evidence of India’s southwest monsoon performing well in years when El Nino onset was delayed.
A severe El Niño could impact rice production in India as it would arrive during the main planting months, Nomura said in a note.
With the recent turn of events led by climate change, likelihood of a normal monsoon and the spatial distribution of the rainfall has become quite challenging with frequent fluctuations being evident, economists at Bank of Baroda said.