Monsoon Update: Rains Play Catch Up But Sowing Continues To Lag

Rainfall in the country remains skewed, with some parts experiencing extreme heavy downpours while others remain in deficit. Sowing is a concern, GP Sharma, president, meteorology and climate change, at Skymet Weather Services Pvt., told BQ Prime on Monday.

The central parts of the country, Maharashtra, and some southern states that have been seeing deficient rainfall are the grain bowls of the country, Sharma said. While the northern parts of the country have done well in the recent spell of rain, these other areas remain a concern. More so because these other parts are rain-fed areas. If monsoons don't occur on time or are not equitable, they suffer, Sharma said.

If that happens, farmers too might go for crops that need less water and have a shorter cycle, Sharma said.

Jharkhand, Bihar, Odisha, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and even parts of Maharashtra like Vidarbha, Marathwada, and madhya-Maharashtra, interior Karnataka, and even parts of Kerela remain deficient in rainfall. There is no significant recovery expected in these areas even in the coming week, according to Skymet's forecasts.

The private weather forecasting agency has also retained its forecast of a slightly below-normal monsoon for this season, Sharma said. If needed, we will give a slight course correction later, he said.