Monsoon Update: Rains Play Catch Up But Sowing Continues To Lag
Kharif sowing areas were 8.7% lower from the same period last year at 353.4 lakh hectares so far in 2023, data showed.
Monsoon rainfall might have picked up pace after a slow start in the country, but it remains skewed, causing sowing so far to lag behind last year's level.
Kharif sowing areas were 8.7% lower from the same period last year at 353.4 lakh hectares so far in 2023, according to data published by the department of agriculture and farmers welfare.
Sowing areas under rice, oilseeds, jute, mesta, and cotton sown were less compared to the corresponding period of last year due to a delayed start to the monsoon and unequitable distribution thereafter. Sowing may see a pick-up as the season progresses.
Rainfall in the country remains skewed, with some parts experiencing extreme heavy downpours while others remain in deficit. Sowing is a concern, GP Sharma, president, meteorology and climate change, at Skymet Weather Services Pvt., told BQ Prime on Monday.
The central parts of the country, Maharashtra, and some southern states that have been seeing deficient rainfall are the grain bowls of the country, Sharma said. While the northern parts of the country have done well in the recent spell of rain, these other areas remain a concern. More so because these other parts are rain-fed areas. If monsoons don't occur on time or are not equitable, they suffer, Sharma said.
If that happens, farmers too might go for crops that need less water and have a shorter cycle, Sharma said.
Jharkhand, Bihar, Odisha, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and even parts of Maharashtra like Vidarbha, Marathwada, and madhya-Maharashtra, interior Karnataka, and even parts of Kerela remain deficient in rainfall. There is no significant recovery expected in these areas even in the coming week, according to Skymet's forecasts.
The private weather forecasting agency has also retained its forecast of a slightly below-normal monsoon for this season, Sharma said. If needed, we will give a slight course correction later, he said.