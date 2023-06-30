Monsoon Update: Rainfall In July Likely To Be Normal, Says IMD

After deficient rainfall in June, India is likely to see 'normal' rainfall in July, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The monthly rainfall over the country during July is most likely to be normal at 94% to 106% of the long-period Average and most probably within the positive side of normal, IMD said in a release on Friday.

For the month of June, the cumulative rainfall deficit is tracking at 10%, as it had been said earlier on Friday in a press conference.

The spatial distribution suggests that normal-to-above-normal rainfall is likely over most areas of central India and adjoining south peninsular and east India, as well as some areas of northeast and northwest India, it said.

Below-normal rainfall is most likely over many areas of northwest, northeast, and southeast peninsular India.

During July, normal-to-above-normal maximum temperatures are likely in most parts of the country, except in some areas of northwest and peninsular India, where below-normal maximum temperatures are likely.

Normal-to-above-normal minimum temperatures are likely in most parts of the country, except in some areas of northwest India where below-normal minimum temperatures are likely.

High probabilities for the development of El Niño conditions over the equatorial Pacific Ocean and positive Indian Ocean Dipole conditions remain over the Indian Ocean from July to September.