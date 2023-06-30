Monsoon Update: Rainfall In July Likely To Be Normal, Says IMD
Below normal rainfall is most likely over many areas of northwest, northeast and southeast peninsular India.
After deficient rainfall in June, India is likely to see 'normal' rainfall in July, according to the India Meteorological Department.
The monthly rainfall over the country during July is most likely to be normal at 94% to 106% of the long-period Average and most probably within the positive side of normal, IMD said in a release on Friday.
For the month of June, the cumulative rainfall deficit is tracking at 10%, as it had been said earlier on Friday in a press conference.
The spatial distribution suggests that normal-to-above-normal rainfall is likely over most areas of central India and adjoining south peninsular and east India, as well as some areas of northeast and northwest India, it said.
Below-normal rainfall is most likely over many areas of northwest, northeast, and southeast peninsular India.
During July, normal-to-above-normal maximum temperatures are likely in most parts of the country, except in some areas of northwest and peninsular India, where below-normal maximum temperatures are likely.
Normal-to-above-normal minimum temperatures are likely in most parts of the country, except in some areas of northwest India where below-normal minimum temperatures are likely.
High probabilities for the development of El Niño conditions over the equatorial Pacific Ocean and positive Indian Ocean Dipole conditions remain over the Indian Ocean from July to September.
Spike In Perishable Goods Prices
The spatial distribution remains uneven, with 47% of the country receiving deficient-to-largely deficient rainfall, according to a research note by IDFC First Bank.
The impact of the weak start is visible on the area under sowing of kharif crops, which are tracking lower by 4.5% year-on-year as of June 23, with the impact mainly seen on rice sowing, it said.
Daily food prices for the month of June are showing a surge for vegetables, fruits, pulses, and cereals, which is higher than the usual seasonal pattern. For now, Q1 FY24 CPI inflation is tracking at 4.5% YoY and full-year FY24 at 5%, according to Gaura Sengupta, India economist at IDFC First Bank. Significant base effects have kept the headline contained in Q1, and the impact will wane from Q2 onwards, it said.
From a sowing perspective, monsoon performance in July is more important, as nearly 80% of the sowing is completed during this period. The link between food inflation and food grain output tends to be weak as several other factors also play a role, such as global food prices, rural wage growth, food grain buffer stocks, etc. According to the RBI, the impact of adverse weather events on headline CPI is estimated at 50 basis points.