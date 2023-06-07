Monsoon Update: Amid Delayed Onset, Risks Remain Evenly Balanced

So far, the cumulative rainfall in the pre-monsoon season has remained robust.

The southwest monsoon normally sets in over Kerala around June 1. It advances northward, usually in surges, and covers the entire country by July 15.

The delay in the onset of the monsoons is in itself not a material development, as the monsoon’s arrival tends to vary and the onset is not indicative of the progress through the season, said Rahul Bajoria, chief India economist at Barclays.

However, the progress of the monsoon rainfall will be keenly watched in the coming weeks, as it will be important not just for the kharif (summer) crop cycle but also to gauge water availability for the rabi (winter) crop cycle, he said.

The rains will be critical for the economy and for the government as it manages inflation and growth in a pre-election year, especially with El Niño risks appearing on the horizon, Bajoria said.

The IMD has retained its forecast of a normal monsoon, even as it expects "below normal" rainfall in June. The southwest monsoon seasonal rainfall over the country as a whole is likely to be 96% of the long-period average, with a model error of plus or minus 4% for the whole season and below 92% of the LPA in June, according to the agency.

The expectation of a "below-normal" performance in June can perhaps be tided over, amidst a healthy level of water in reservoirs, owing to unseasonal rains over March–May across the country, QuantEco Research said in a note. Additionally, June accounts for only 15–25% of the total Kharif season’s sowing and thus may not bear strong consequences, it said.