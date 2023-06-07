Monsoon Update: Amid Delayed Onset, Risks Remain Evenly Balanced
The IMD has retained its forecast of a normal monsoon, even as it expects "below normal" rainfall in June.
The southwest monsoons are set to begin shortly over India after a delayed start, but the impact will depend on distribution and variability, with a need to monitor the risks.
The Indian Meteorological Department predicts light-to-moderate, fairly widespread rainfall over Kerala, Lakshadweep, and south interior Karnataka, and isolated-to-scattered activity over coastal and north interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh during the next five days. It predicts heavy rainfall to be very likely at isolated places over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands from June 6-7 and June 10; in Kerala from June 6 to June 10; and in south interior Karnataka on June 9 and June 10.
Private weather forecasting agency, Skymet Weather Services, had predicted the monsoon onset on June 7, with an error margin of three days. However, the onset of the annual event may not be loud and sound, it said. "It may only make a meek and mild entry to start with."
So far, the cumulative rainfall in the pre-monsoon season has remained robust.
The southwest monsoon normally sets in over Kerala around June 1. It advances northward, usually in surges, and covers the entire country by July 15.
The delay in the onset of the monsoons is in itself not a material development, as the monsoon’s arrival tends to vary and the onset is not indicative of the progress through the season, said Rahul Bajoria, chief India economist at Barclays.
However, the progress of the monsoon rainfall will be keenly watched in the coming weeks, as it will be important not just for the kharif (summer) crop cycle but also to gauge water availability for the rabi (winter) crop cycle, he said.
The rains will be critical for the economy and for the government as it manages inflation and growth in a pre-election year, especially with El Niño risks appearing on the horizon, Bajoria said.
The IMD has retained its forecast of a normal monsoon, even as it expects "below normal" rainfall in June. The southwest monsoon seasonal rainfall over the country as a whole is likely to be 96% of the long-period average, with a model error of plus or minus 4% for the whole season and below 92% of the LPA in June, according to the agency.
The expectation of a "below-normal" performance in June can perhaps be tided over, amidst a healthy level of water in reservoirs, owing to unseasonal rains over March–May across the country, QuantEco Research said in a note. Additionally, June accounts for only 15–25% of the total Kharif season’s sowing and thus may not bear strong consequences, it said.
El Niño: Rising Risks?
To be able to compensate for the anticipated shortfall in June rainfall and still achieve IMD’s 96% LPA target for the season, precipitation over July, August, and September must be at least 97% LPA cumulatively, the note said. With the risk of El Niño enlarging sizably, as captured by the nose-diving of the recent SOI value, much rests on the development of a positive IOD to counter El Niño and/or a late onset of the phenomenon, it explained.
From a risk perspective, the impact if El Niño does become a formidable phenomenon with an earlier than anticipated onset is significant, QuantEco Research said.
The Australian Bureau of Meteorology has moved to an El Niño alert on June 6, meaning there is an increased chance it may form in 2023. While this raises risks for the Indian monsoon, the silver lining is that the bureau is also expecting a positive Indian Ocean Dipole, which could neutralise the impact of El Niño for India, said Teresa John, economist at Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities.
Moreover, El Niño conditions are expected to intensify only in the latter half of the monsoon season (August and beyond). "While we remain watchful of developments over the next few months, we see risks as evenly balanced," John said.