Monsoon 'Near Normal' In El Nino Year

The southwest monsoon season concluded on Saturday with India receiving 'below-average' cumulative rainfall—820 mm compared to the long-period average of 868.6 mm—in an El Nino year.

The India Meteorological Department, however, said positive factors, primarily the Indian Ocean Dipole or IOD and Madden-Julian Oscillation or MJO, mitigated some of the deficiency caused by El Niño conditions and gave 'near normal' precipitation.

Before 2023, India recorded 'normal' and 'above-normal' rainfall in the monsoon season for four years on the trot. Rainfall between 96% and 104% of the long-period average is considered normal.

El Nino conditions—warming of waters in the Pacific Ocean near South America—are associated with weaker monsoon winds and drier conditions in India. MJO is a large-scale atmospheric disturbance originating in tropical Africa and travelling eastward, typically lasting 30 to 60 days. It is known for increasing convection in the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea.

The IOD is defined by the difference in the sea surface temperatures between the western parts of the Indian Ocean near Africa and the eastern parts of the ocean near Indonesia.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said the 2023 monsoon season concluded with 94.4% cumulative rainfall, which is 'near normal', amid positive factors countering El Nino.