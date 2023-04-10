India To See 'Below-Normal' Monsoon This Year: Skymet Forecast

India is expected to get a 'below normal' monsoon this year, according to private weather forecaster Skymet, adding another potential risk to the economy.

Skymet expects the upcoming monsoon to be 94% (with an error margin of +/-5%) of the long period average of 868.6 mm for the four-month period from June to September, with the spread of below normal being 90-95% of LPA, according to its statement on Monday. Skymet had earlier assessed the monsoon 2023 to be sub-par.

According to Skymet, Monsoon probabilities are:

0% chance of excess (seasonal rainfall that is more than 110% of LPA)

15% chance of above normal (105 to 110% of LPA)

25% chance of normal (96 to 104% of LPA)

40% chance of below normal (90 to 95% of LPA)

20% chance of drought (seasonal rainfall less than 90% of LPA)

Courtesy the triple-dip La Nina, southwest monsoons were above normal or normal for the last four consecutive seasons, Jatin Singh, managing director at Skymet, said. Now, the La Nina or warmer-than-usual pacific waters has ended.

Key oceanic and atmospheric variables are consistent with El Niño-southern oscillation-neutral conditions, he said. The likelihood of El Nino, or cooler than usual pacific waters, is increasing and its probability to become a dominant category during the monsoon is growing large, he said. The El Nino return may presage a weaker monsoon, he said.

A below-normal monsoon, which irrigates more than half of the nation's farmlands, is an added risk to the economy beset by multiple headwinds including a global slowdown, slowing exports, sticky inflation and muted rural demand.