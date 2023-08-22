Deepfake Imposter Scams Are Driving A New Wave Of Fraud

Even before AI broke loose and became available to anyone with an internet connection, the world was struggling to contain an explosion in financial fraud. In the US alone, consumers lost almost $8.8 billion last year, up 44% from 2021, despite record investment in detection and prevention. Financial crime experts at major banks, including Wells Fargo & Co. and Deutsche Bank AG, say the fraud boom on the horizon is one of the biggest threats facing their industry. On top of paying the cost of fighting scams, the financial industry risks losing the faith of burned customers. “It’s an arms race,” says James Roberts, who heads up fraud management at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, the country’s biggest bank. “It would be a stretch to say that we’re winning.”