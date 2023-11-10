Money-Market Funds Attract Cash As Assets Surge To All-Time High
(Bloomberg) -- Money-market fund assets rose for the third-straight week to an all-time high as interest rates north of 5% and volatility in fixed-income markets drove investors to havens.
About $16.9 billion flowed into US money-market funds in the week through Nov. 8, according to Investment Company Institute data. Total assets increased to $5.712 trillion from $5.695 trillion the week prior.
Investors have piled into money funds since last year, when the Federal Reserve began one of the most-aggressive tightening cycles in decades. Fund managers have been quicker to pass on the benefits of higher rates than banks.
Fed officials last week kept their main policy rate unchanged between 5.25% and 5.5%, the highest in 22 years. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said Thursday the US central bank will continue to move carefully but won’t hesitate to tighten policy further if appropriate.
In a breakdown for the week to Nov. 8, government funds — which invest primarily in securities like Treasury bills, repurchase agreements and agency debt — saw assets rise to $4.66 trillion, a $9.63 billion increase.
Prime funds, which tend to invest in higher-risk assets such as commercial paper, meanwhile saw assets climb to $926 billion, a $6.35 billion increase.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.