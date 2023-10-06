MOIL's Manganese Ore Output Grows 45% In April-Sept; Sales Up 48%
State-owned manganese ore producer MOIL on Friday said it has recorded a 45% rise in its production at 8.15 lakh tonnes (LT) during April-September 2023.
It had produced 5.63 LT manganese ore during the corresponding six-month period of the previous year, the miner said in a statement.
The production in September 2023 rose 48% to 1.35 LT from 0.91 LT in the same month last year.
The company's sales in April-September 2023 also rose to 7.57 LT, registering a year-on-year growth of 54% over 4.89 LT sales recorded in the same period of 2022.
Sales in September 2023 stood at 1.56 LT, up 60% from 0.97 LT in September 2022.
The production of electrolytic manganese dioxide (EMD) during April-September 2023 rose 26.28% to 692 tonnes over 548 tonnes in April-September 2022.
"The exploratory core drilling increased over three times to 34,684 metres from 11,514.90 metres in April-September 2022,: the company said.
MOIL, under the Ministry of Steel, fulfils about 46% of the total requirement of dioxide ore in the country. At present, the average annual production is around 1.3 million tonnes.