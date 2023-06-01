MOIL Shares Rise The Most In Five Weeks After It Hikes Manganese Ore Prices

Shares of MOIL Ltd. rose the most in five weeks after it raised the price of manganese ore with effect from June 1.

The company increased the prices of manganese ore grades BGF452, CHF473, and GMF569 by 10%. While the price of electrolytic manganese dioxide, revised on May 1, remains unchanged.

Similarly, the prices for all grades of manganese ore—ferro grade, SMGR, fines (except BGF452, CHF473, and GMF569), and chemical grades—have been continued for the month of June, according to an exchange filing.