MOIL Ore Production Grows 43% To 10.88 LT In April-November

State-owned MOIL on Monday posted 43% rise in manganese ore production at 10.88 lakh tonne during April-November 2023.

It had produced 7.58 LT manganese ore during the year-ago period, MOIL said in a statement.

Last month, the production was 1.62 LT, registering 35% year-on-year growth over 1.20 LT in November 2022.

The cumulative sale was 9.45 LT, up 52% from 6.23 LT in the first eight months of the previous fiscal.

In November 2023, the company reported sales of 1.01 LT as against 0.86 LT in the same month last year.

During April-November 2023, the company conducted an exploratory core drilling of 49,389 metres, 2.6 times higher than 18,899 metres in the same period last year.

MOIL, under Ministry of Steel, meets about 46% of the total requirement of dioxide ore in the country. At present, the average annual production of manganese ore is around 1.3 million tonne.