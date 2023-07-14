BQPrimeBusiness NewsModi Pledges To Boost Defense Cooperation On Visit To France
Modi Pledges To Boost Defense Cooperation On Visit To France

14 Jul 2023, 11:05 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Narendra Modi/ Twitter)</p></div>
(Source: Narendra Modi/ Twitter)

(Bloomberg) -- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said during a visit to Paris that defense cooperation is a key pillar of Franco-Indian relations and that the two nations would discuss possibilities for co-production as part of efforts to deepen ties.

Standing alongside French President Emmanuel Macron, Modi told reporters that the countries had prepared a 25-year plan to work together in areas also including space and nuclear energy.

